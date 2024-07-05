CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CVR Energy traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 23333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVI. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.94.
The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
