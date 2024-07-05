Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Forward Air traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 56,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,135,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Forward Air
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Forward Air Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.