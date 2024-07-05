Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Forward Air traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 56,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,135,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

