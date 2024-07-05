NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.10. Approximately 5,486,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,658,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 561,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,662,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

