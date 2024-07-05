Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. 448,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,545,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Specifically, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Affirm Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

