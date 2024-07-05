Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 3% After Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 7,767,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,759,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Specifically, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,371 shares of company stock worth $541,393,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Chewy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

