Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 8,255,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,606,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.