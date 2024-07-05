System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 669 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 669 ($8.46), with a volume of 98127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.58).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. System1 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

System1 Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 421.03.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

