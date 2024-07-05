PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $162.61 and last traded at $163.31. Approximately 724,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,465,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.58.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.