Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $290.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as low as $258.69 and last traded at $259.50. 344,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,152,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.03.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

