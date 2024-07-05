Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,011.75 and last traded at $1,011.75. 102,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 475,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,044.66.

Specifically, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $992.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

