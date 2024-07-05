StockNews.com Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Sell

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of RF opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

