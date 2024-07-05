StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.45 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

