Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
NYSE EXPR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
