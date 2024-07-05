Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

