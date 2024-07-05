Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) PT at $5.30

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several analysts recently commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Wipro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.