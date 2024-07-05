Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $87.40

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Power Integrations by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

