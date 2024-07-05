Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$15.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

SIA stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.15. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

