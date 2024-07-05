Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

