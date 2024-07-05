Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $36.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Price Performance
PARR opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $40.69.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
