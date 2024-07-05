Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $49.57

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after acquiring an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

