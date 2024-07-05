Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $153.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

