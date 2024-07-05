Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $40.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

