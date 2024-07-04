Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $783,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

