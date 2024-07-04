Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.56. The company has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.