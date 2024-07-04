Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 711 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $330.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average of $352.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

