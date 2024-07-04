United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 5,214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

