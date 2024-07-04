Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

