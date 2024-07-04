OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.