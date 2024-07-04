Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $104.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 34.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $507.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.