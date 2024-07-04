Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 869.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $507.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

