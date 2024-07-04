Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $42,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $24,338,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

