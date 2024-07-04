United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 853 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

ABBV opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

