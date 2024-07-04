Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.17 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.64 and its 200 day moving average is $501.12.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

