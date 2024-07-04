Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.0 million-$72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.9 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Down 14.9 %

SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.