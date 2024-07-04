Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.
Simulations Plus Stock Performance
SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.
Simulations Plus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
