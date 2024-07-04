Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

