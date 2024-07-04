Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.87 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.