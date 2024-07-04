IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $54,867,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

