KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

NYSE LLY opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $821.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.62. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

