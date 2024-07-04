Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.71 and last traded at $162.30. Approximately 857,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,559,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

