Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.