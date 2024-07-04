PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PUBM opened at $20.67 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

