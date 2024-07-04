Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.06. Approximately 2,455,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,189,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $452.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

