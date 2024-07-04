PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 7,846 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.
- On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96.
Shares of PUBM opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
