CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $382.00 and last traded at $384.50. Approximately 948,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,157,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.15.

Specifically, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.