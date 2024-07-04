Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 424,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $272.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

