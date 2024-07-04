Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $690,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $506.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $507.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

