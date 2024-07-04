Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 7,190 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %
SLNO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $53.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
