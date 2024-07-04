Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 7,190 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

SLNO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $53.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

