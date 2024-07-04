Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

