Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

