State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.01. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

